UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 92,346 as province records 209 more deaths





The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 434,200. There were 12,204 new infections.

There were 312 new coronavirus-related deaths: 44 from the Eastern Cape; 37 from KwaZulu-Natal; 209 from Gauteng; 18 from the Western Cape and 4 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 6,655.

The number of national recoveries so far is 263,054. Gauteng has 92,346 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.730,812.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 25 July. pic.twitter.com/KZkKu0lTS1 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 25, 2020