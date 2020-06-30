UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 151,209. There were 6,945 new infections.

There were 128 new coronavirus-related deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KwaZulu-Natal; and 4 from Mpumalanga. The total number of deaths is 2,657.

The number of national recoveries so far is 73,543. Gauteng has 10,534 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.630,008.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/blLL6BmowV — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 30, 2020