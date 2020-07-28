UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 100,000





The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 459,761. There were 7,232 new infections.

There were 28,433 new tests conducted.

There were 190 new coronavirus-related deaths: 11 from the Eastern Cape; 62 from KwaZulu-Natal; 55 from Gauteng; 13 from North West and 49 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 7,257.

The number of national recoveries so far is 287,313, which translates to a recovery rate of 62,5%. Gauteng has 102,614 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.830,635.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 28 July. pic.twitter.com/eM2sfoU3jL — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 28, 2020