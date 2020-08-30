UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 180,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 622,551. There were 2,419 new infections. Gauteng has 209,123 infections to date.
There were 20,659 new tests conducted.
There were 238 new coronavirus-related deaths: 6 from the Eastern Cape; 81 from Gauteng; 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 123 from Free State and 9 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 13,981.
The number of national recoveries so far is 536,935, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 180,345 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.652,970.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 29 August. pic.twitter.com/SjQb6Y9fZB— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 29, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 622 551 , the total number of deaths is 13 981 and the total number of recoveries is 536 694. pic.twitter.com/XPCEWeNdRl— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 29, 2020
