UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 180,000





The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 622,551. There were 2,419 new infections. Gauteng has 209,123 infections to date.

There were 20,659 new tests conducted.

There were 238 new coronavirus-related deaths: 6 from the Eastern Cape; 81 from Gauteng; 19 from KwaZulu-Natal, 123 from Free State and 9 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 13,981.

The number of national recoveries so far is 536,935, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 180,345 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.652,970.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 29 August. pic.twitter.com/SjQb6Y9fZB — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 29, 2020