[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
100 patients, 6 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Witrand hospital At a media briefing in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon, Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said samples were then taken from 238 people... 19 June 2020 6:47 PM
Gauteng health budget: We are working on liability bill and trying to reduce it MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says the department saved more than R38 million through mediation in liability suits. 19 June 2020 5:08 PM
Nzimande gives committee six months to investigate NSFAS failures EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the higher education minister also touched on the issue of the missing middle. 19 June 2020 4:21 PM
View all Local
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence. 19 June 2020 9:30 AM
View all Politics
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally There were 94 new coronavirus-related deaths: 60 from the Western Cape, 27 from Gauteng and 7 from KwaZulu-Natal. 19 June 2020 9:51 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally

19 June 2020 9:51 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

There were 94 new coronavirus-related deaths: 60 from the Western Cape, 27 from Gauteng and 7 from KwaZulu-Natal.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 87,715.

There were 94 new coronavirus-related deaths: 60 from the Western Cape, 27 from Gauteng and 7 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths now is 1,831.

The total number of recoveries is 47,825. Gauteng has 4,001 recoveries.


19 June 2020 9:51 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Alcohol gender-based violence gbv 123rf 123rflifestyle domestic abuse

'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients'

18 June 2020 5:09 PM

Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job search applications adverts unemployment 123rfbusiness 123rf

One in every six people have lost their jobs during lockdown - survey

18 June 2020 1:44 PM

TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says they surveyed more than a thousand people per week in all nine provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dexamethasone Covid-19 treatment 123rf

Understanding dexamethasone, a new drug used to treat COVID-19 and how it works

17 June 2020 5:13 PM

A study by the University of Oxford in London shows that the drug can reduce fatalities in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19

15 June 2020 7:36 AM

National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Makhura

David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province

12 June 2020 4:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize

12 June 2020 7:54 AM

Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial4

If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

11 June 2020 4:53 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown

10 June 2020 5:07 PM

Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herbal cigarette 123rf 123rflifestyle

Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period

10 June 2020 4:39 PM

'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg says R6-billion went into the illicit economy as cigarettes were sold at high prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

Fita seeks minutes of meeting where the banning of tobacco sale was made

10 June 2020 1:29 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane summarises court proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally

World Local

Nal’ibali wants dads on board to raise a generation of responsible young men

Local

Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail

Local

EWN Highlights

Public Protector to probe claims Altecia Kortjie was turned away by court

19 June 2020 8:42 PM

Nzimande wants probe into salaries of university vice chancellors

19 June 2020 8:30 PM

Woman’s burnt beyond recognition body found in Mayfield

19 June 2020 8:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA