[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries surpass 4,000 as 3,825 new cases reported nationally





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 87,715.

There were 94 new coronavirus-related deaths: 60 from the Western Cape, 27 from Gauteng and 7 from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths now is 1,831.

The total number of recoveries is 47,825. Gauteng has 4,001 recoveries.

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 19 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/SIZwDtTE6l — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 19, 2020