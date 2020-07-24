UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 80,000 as SA death toll reaches 6,343





The Department of Health announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 421,996. There were 13,994 new infections.

There were 250 new coronavirus-related deaths: 13 from the Eastern Cape; 50 from KwaZulu-Natal; 139 Gauteng; 47 from the Western Cape and 1 from the Free State. The total number of deaths is 6,343.

The number of national recoveries so far is 245,771. Gauteng has 82,126 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.684,488.

