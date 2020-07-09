Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 12:10
2nd Interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
#BlackBotanistsWeek - a celebration of Black people who love plants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Political pow-wow:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Murray Williams - Chief Reporter at Cape Argus
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South Africa now has 113,061 COVID-19 recoveries. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries... 9 July 2020 10:51 PM
Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening. 9 July 2020 5:56 PM
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021 This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under ad... 9 July 2020 5:25 PM
View all Local
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man catches 3-year-old boy thrown from burning building Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:57 AM
[WATCH] Heroic woman helps blind man board the bus in busy streets of India Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Woman can't release bird that flew into car landing on baby's car seat Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South Africa now has 113,061 COVID-19 recoveries. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries... 9 July 2020 10:51 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections

9 July 2020 10:51 PM
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South Africa now has 113,061 COVID-19 recoveries. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 238,339. There were 13,674 new infections.

There were 129 new coronavirus-related deaths: 37 from the Western Cape; 37 from Gauteng; 28 from the Eastern Cape; 26 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from the Northern Cape.

The total number of deaths is 3,720.

The number of national recoveries so far is 113,061. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.000,569.


corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Coronavirus

'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog'

9 July 2020 3:01 PM

SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic.

20200703masukunasrecjfif

Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku

9 July 2020 1:10 PM

Gauteng Health MEC reflects on the province's preparedness to fight the spread of COVID-19 while being the epicentre.

200115-malegapuru-makgoba-ejpg

Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial

8 July 2020 8:14 AM

Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can't pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

edcon-club-feejpg

Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

7 July 2020 6:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.

aureliejpg

Help EWN's Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19

7 July 2020 9:11 AM

People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.

Coronavirus

What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?

7 July 2020 7:58 AM

Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus.

200406-lockdowngif

101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned

6 July 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'

6 July 2020 7:25 PM

"We've done all of the back-end work. There are one or two locations where it will make sense," says CEO Ryan Williams.

Coronavirus

'I don't think SA will have enough beds, staff and oxygen for COVID-19 peak'

6 July 2020 1:32 PM

Wits University emeritus professor of critical care Guy Richards says SA is running into a crisis as the virus peak approaches.

EWN Highlights

Eskom: No load shedding on Thursday

9 July 2020 8:37 PM

Legal Resources Centre takes CoCT to court over evictions amid lockdown

9 July 2020 8:30 PM

NW MEC Kegakilwe gets official funeral, will be laid to rest Friday

9 July 2020 8:03 PM

