UPDATE: More than 2-million tests conducted in SA, 13,674 new infections





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 238,339. There were 13,674 new infections.

There were 129 new coronavirus-related deaths: 37 from the Western Cape; 37 from Gauteng; 28 from the Eastern Cape; 26 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from the Northern Cape.

The total number of deaths is 3,720.

The number of national recoveries so far is 113,061. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.000,569.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 09 July. pic.twitter.com/s9RvpeETLF — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 9, 2020