UPDATE: Nearly 60,000 COVID-19 recoveries for SA, 6,579 new infections
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 118,7375. There were 6,579 new infections.
There were 87 new coronavirus-related deaths: 53 from the Western Cape, 17 from the Eastern Cape, 15 from KwaZulu-Natal and 2 from Gauteng. The total number of deaths is 2,292.
The number of recoveries so far is 59,974.
The total number of tests conducted so far is 1.460,012.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 25 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/Im0KnKGR4v— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 25, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 118 375, the total number of deaths is 2 292 and the total number of recoveries is 59 974 pic.twitter.com/qoDECQE26p— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 25, 2020
