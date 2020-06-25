UPDATE: Nearly 60,000 COVID-19 recoveries for SA, 6,579 new infections





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 118,7375. There were 6,579 new infections.

There were 87 new coronavirus-related deaths: 53 from the Western Cape, 17 from the Eastern Cape, 15 from KwaZulu-Natal and 2 from Gauteng. The total number of deaths is 2,292.

The number of recoveries so far is 59,974.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 1.460,012.

