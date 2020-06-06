UPDATE: Recoveries now 24,258 as death toll reaches 952
As of Saturday, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 45,973.
The total recoveries is 24,258.
There were 44 more deaths: 25 in the Western Cape, 6 in KwaZulu-Natal, 7 in Gauteng and 6 in the Eastern Cape. The total number of deaths is 952.
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 45 973, the total number of deaths is 952 and the total recoveries is 24 258 pic.twitter.com/T62CJfeZzM— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 6, 2020
#COVID19SouthAfrica Statistics as at 06 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/3RYyNl1Vz8— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 6, 2020
June 6, 2020
