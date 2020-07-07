UPDATE: Recoveries reach 102,299 as SA records 10,134 new cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 215,855. There were 10,134 new infections.
There were 192 new coronavirus-related deaths: 75 from Gauteng; 44 from the Western Cape; 36 from the Eastern Cape; 22 from KwaZulu-Natal and 15 from Limpopo. The total number of deaths is 3,502.
The number of national recoveries so far is 102,229.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.907,352.
#COVID19 statistics in SA as at 07 July 2020. pic.twitter.com/jbzIXwK3gq— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 7, 2020
As of today the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 215 855, the total number of deaths is 3 502 and the total number of recoveries is 102 299. pic.twitter.com/0Q6ZpVUoEQ— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 7, 2020
