Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Paying the price of payment holidays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Benay Sager - CEO Debt Busters
Today at 10:45
How to effectively deal with Government Corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons
Today at 11:05
Is it possibe to "freeze" your Gym membership during lockdwn level 2
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 11:32
Vicky Sampson Like you've never seen Her before concert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries. 19 August 2020 11:11 PM
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation. 19 August 2020 6:33 PM
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties' According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor. 19 August 2020 1:26 PM
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights' Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court. 19 August 2020 7:55 AM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown. 19 August 2020 4:11 PM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:04 AM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries. 19 August 2020 11:11 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases

19 August 2020 11:11 PM
by Tlou Legodi
The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries.

The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 596,060. There were 3,916 new infections. Gauteng has 202,011 infections to date.

There were 25,324 new tests conducted.

There were 159 new coronavirus-related deaths: 37 from the Eastern Cape; 43 from Gauteng; 45 from KwaZulu-Natal; 5 from Free State and 29 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 12,423.

The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.455,671.


Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi

17 August 2020 8:05 AM

Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial reflects on SA response to the virus.

dischem-pharmacyjpg

Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations

12 August 2020 5:19 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.

20200723mkhizeineasterncapejfif

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-transmission-health-pandemic-medical-123rf

'We can't be complacent despite decline in admissions,' says Gauteng acting MEC

11 August 2020 1:49 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says the province is likely to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases between end of August and early September.

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'

5 August 2020 1:57 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

200324-dondo-mogajane-edjpg

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.

SA fraudster tricks credit bureau Experian into handing over data

19 August 2020 8:40 PM

Germany, France want more funding, power for WHO as part of sweeping reforms

19 August 2020 7:53 PM

Lukashenko orders Belarusian police to clear streets, EU announces sanctions

19 August 2020 7:42 PM

