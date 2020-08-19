UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases





The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 596,060. There were 3,916 new infections. Gauteng has 202,011 infections to date.

There were 25,324 new tests conducted.

There were 159 new coronavirus-related deaths: 37 from the Eastern Cape; 43 from Gauteng; 45 from KwaZulu-Natal; 5 from Free State and 29 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 12,423.

The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.455,671.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 19 August. pic.twitter.com/HpCIFcafP0 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 19, 2020