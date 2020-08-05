UPDATE: Recovery rate surpasses 70% as SA records 414 new deaths





The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 529,877. There were 8,559 new infections. Gauteng has 185,282 infections to date.

There were 34,989 new tests conducted.

There were 414 new coronavirus-related deaths: 135 from the Eastern Cape; 62 from KwaZulu-Natal; 45 from Gauteng; 16 from Mpumalanga; 122 from the Free State and 34 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 9,298.

The number of national recoveries so far is 377,266, which translates to a recovery rate of 71%. Gauteng has 129,375 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.113,191.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 05 August. pic.twitter.com/5B64jkKjPc — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 5, 2020