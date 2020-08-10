UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases





The Department of Health announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 563,598. There were 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 193,561 infections to date.

There were 16,911 new tests conducted.

There were 213 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KwaZulu-Natal; 39 from Gauteng; 64 from the Free State; 10 from Mpumalanga, 2 from the Northern Cape and 30 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 10,621.

The number of national recoveries so far is 417,200, which translates to a recovery rate of 74%. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.267,494.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 August. pic.twitter.com/yXD1H4RIFO — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 10, 2020