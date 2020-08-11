UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted





The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 566,109. There were 2,511 new infections. Gauteng has 194,093 infections to date.

There were 11,483 new tests conducted.

There were 130 new coronavirus-related deaths: 20 from the Eastern Cape; 35 from Gauteng; 30 from KwaZulu-Natal; 20 from North West and 25 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 10,751.

The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.278,977.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 11 August. pic.twitter.com/qzmEvMR3bQ — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 11, 2020