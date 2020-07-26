UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate





The Department of Health announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 445,433. There were 11,233 new infections.

There were 42,966 new tests conducted.

There were 114 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from the Eastern Cape; 12 from KwaZulu-Natal; 29 from Gauteng; 34 from Limpopo; 30 from the Western Cape and 2 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 6,769.

The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077, which translates to a recovery rate of 59,5%. Gauteng has 92,346 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.773,778.

