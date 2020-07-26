Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate

26 July 2020 10:31 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted.

The Department of Health announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 445,433. There were 11,233 new infections.

There were 42,966 new tests conducted.

There were 114 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from the Eastern Cape; 12 from KwaZulu-Natal; 29 from Gauteng; 34 from Limpopo; 30 from the Western Cape and 2 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 6,769.

The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077, which translates to a recovery rate of 59,5%. Gauteng has 92,346 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.773,778.


