UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate
The Department of Health announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 445,433. There were 11,233 new infections.
There were 42,966 new tests conducted.
There were 114 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from the Eastern Cape; 12 from KwaZulu-Natal; 29 from Gauteng; 34 from Limpopo; 30 from the Western Cape and 2 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 6,769.
The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077, which translates to a recovery rate of 59,5%. Gauteng has 92,346 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.773,778.
#COVID19 statistics in SA as at 26 July. pic.twitter.com/1EQ9QnzoQT— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 26, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 445 433, the total number of deaths is 6 769 and the total number of recoveries is 265 077. pic.twitter.com/UH8QmmXrVd— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 26, 2020
