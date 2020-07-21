UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 200,000 mark
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 381,798. There were 8,170 new infections.
There were 195 new coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of deaths is 5,368.
The number of national recoveries so far is 208,144. Gauteng has 66,434 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.536,921.
#COVID19 statistics in SA as at 21 July. pic.twitter.com/slpLz1b9fw— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 21, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 381 798, the total number of deaths is 5 368 and the total number of recoveries is 208 144. pic.twitter.com/zNNjqb8dXy— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 21, 2020
