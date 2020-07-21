UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 200,000 mark





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 381,798. There were 8,170 new infections.

There were 195 new coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of deaths is 5,368.

The number of national recoveries so far is 208,144. Gauteng has 66,434 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.536,921.

