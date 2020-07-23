UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 236,260 as death toll breaches 6,000





The Department of Health announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 408,052. There were 13,104 new infections.

There were 153 new coronavirus-related deaths: 48 from the Eastern Cape; 38 from KwaZulu-Natal; 31 Gauteng; 28 from the Western Cape and 8 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 6,093.

The number of national recoveries so far is 236,260. Gauteng has 77,397 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.632,106.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 July. pic.twitter.com/4hq5Ncg3ua — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 23, 2020