UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000





The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 infections to date.

There were 21,721 new tests conducted.

There were 126 new coronavirus-related deaths: 29 from the Eastern Cape; 49 from Gauteng; 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, 15 from Free State; 5 from Northern Cape and 16 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 14,389.

The number of national recoveries so far is 553,456, which translates to a recovery rate of 87%. Gauteng has 184,274 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.726,721.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 September. pic.twitter.com/0OdBCZMvJP — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 2, 2020