UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 563,891

Today at 21:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Synchronised elections - pros and cons of it
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It’s a very thorough policy that looks at the various drivers - Gwen Ngwenya Democratic Alliance head of policy Gwen Ngwenya says it's difficult to build wealth when you don’t have income. 7 September 2020 5:30 PM
SAHRC to meet Clicks and those involved in the hair advertisement Commissioner Andre Gaum says they want to understand the measures taken by Clicks to guard against such acts in the future. 7 September 2020 5:02 PM
Matona was asked to recuse himself at Eskom board meeting and suspended - report Tshediso Matona says he discovered for the first time the resolution of the board that ended with him being suspended. 7 September 2020 4:56 PM
View all Local
De Lille in letter instructed officials to push Beitbridge fence tender - SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the report also found that a contractor was predetermined therefore the process was irregular. 7 September 2020 7:36 AM
Competition Tribunal to prosecute two firms for COVID-19 irregular PPE pricing Cartels division manager Makgale Mohlala explains why the commission is going after these companies. 4 September 2020 2:13 PM
Zimbabwe adamant that black farmers won't be evicted via land compensation plan Information Secretary Nick Mangwana and constitutional lawyer Brian Kakago reflect on the country compensating white farmers. 4 September 2020 11:19 AM
View all Politics
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 2 The utility said level one load shedding would then resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning. 7 September 2020 4:15 PM
Pioneer Foods is recalling only one batch of grape juice - Wendy Knowler The journalist says consumers will be worried by the thought of this glass passing down your throat or, even worse, that of your c... 7 September 2020 1:38 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity. 6 September 2020 3:32 PM
Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa Best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series Ikani, Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot in what her family described as... 6 September 2020 2:17 PM
The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting tas... 4 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns win third successive PSL title Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot. 5 September 2020 6:32 PM
When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players. 5 September 2020 3:32 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Boy explaining to his father why he doesn't smile for pics goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2020 8:34 AM
[VIDEO] Scary moment as student gets robbed during a Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man makes funny plea with City Council to rename boneless chicken wings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 September 2020 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 563,891 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 638,517. There were 1,633 new infections. There were 16,367 new tests conduct... 6 September 2020 9:45 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 563,891

6 September 2020 9:45 PM
by Tlou Legodi
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 638,517. There were 1,633 new infections. There were 16,367 new tests conducted.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 638,517. There were 1,633 new infections. Gauteng has 212,898 infections to date.

There were 16,367 new tests conducted.

There were 110 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from the Eastern Cape; 24 from Gauteng; 31 from KwaZulu-Natal, 9 from Free State; 38 from Mpumalanga and 1 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 14,889.

The number of national recoveries so far is 563,891, which translates to a recovery rate of 88%. Gauteng has 187,301 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.800,190.


high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch Church Street Dutch Reformed Mother Church 123rf

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

31 August 2020 4:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.

Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi

17 August 2020 8:05 AM

Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial reflects on SA response to the virus.

Read More arrow_forward

dischem-pharmacyjpg

Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations

12 August 2020 5:19 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.

Read More arrow_forward

20200723mkhizeineasterncapejfif

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.

Read More arrow_forward

