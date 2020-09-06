UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 563,891





The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 638,517. There were 1,633 new infections. Gauteng has 212,898 infections to date.

There were 16,367 new tests conducted.

There were 110 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from the Eastern Cape; 24 from Gauteng; 31 from KwaZulu-Natal, 9 from Free State; 38 from Mpumalanga and 1 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 14,889.

The number of national recoveries so far is 563,891, which translates to a recovery rate of 88%. Gauteng has 187,301 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.800,190.

