UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 567,729 as COVID-19 cases breach 640,000





The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 640,441. There were 1,079new infections. Gauteng has 213,333 infections to date.

There were 12,213 new tests conducted.

There were 82 new coronavirus-related deaths: 9 from the Eastern Cape; 15 from Gauteng; 27 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Free State; 5 from the Northern Cape and 20 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 15,086.

The number of national recoveries so far is 567,729, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%. Gauteng has 188,367 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.821,162.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 08 September. pic.twitter.com/CMc13yuLuY — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 8, 2020