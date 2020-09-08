Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 567,729 as COVID-19 cases breach 640,000

8 September 2020 9:49 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 640,441. There were 12,213 tests conducted and 1,079 new infections.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 640,441. There were 1,079new infections. Gauteng has 213,333 infections to date.

There were 12,213 new tests conducted.

There were 82 new coronavirus-related deaths: 9 from the Eastern Cape; 15 from Gauteng; 27 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Free State; 5 from the Northern Cape and 20 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 15,086.

The number of national recoveries so far is 567,729, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%. Gauteng has 188,367 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.821,162.


