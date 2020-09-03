UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88%





The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 633,015. There were 2,420 new infections. Gauteng has 211,687 infections to date.

There were 20,380 new tests conducted.

There were 174 new coronavirus-related deaths: 24 from the Eastern Cape; 50 from Gauteng; 39 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from Free State; 9 from North West; 27 from Mpumalanga and 17 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 14,563.

The number of national recoveries so far is 554,887, which translates to a recovery rate of 88%. Gauteng has 184,538 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.747,101.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 03 September. pic.twitter.com/dFl8Esg2Y3 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 3, 2020