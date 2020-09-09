UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.7%





The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 642,431. There were 1,990 new infections. Gauteng has 213,741 infections to date.

There were 21,736 new tests conducted.

There were 82 new coronavirus-related deaths: 5 from the Eastern Cape; 27 from Gauteng; 10 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from Free State; 10 from North West and 22 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 15,168.

The number of national recoveries so far is 569,935, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.7%. Gauteng has 188,987 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.842,898.

