UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%





The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 644,438. There were 2,007 new infections. Gauteng has 214,152 infections to date.

There were 20,555 new tests conducted.

There were 97 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from the Eastern Cape; 21 from Gauteng; 17 from KwaZulu-Natal, 4 from Free State; 1 from Limpopo; 26 from Mpumalanga; 15 from North West and 6 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 15,265.

The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.863,453.

