UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - BONGI MVUYANA
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bongi Mvuyana
Today at 15:10
EWN:Ben Ngubane returns to state capture inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
Capitec clients irate over double deductions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Charl Nel - Head Of Strategic Communications at Capitec Bank
Today at 15:20
Taxi Lekgotla
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thabiso Molelekwa - spokesman at Santaco
Today at 15:50
The politics of black women's hair
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nombulelo Shange, Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, University of the Free State
Today at 16:20
Negotiators failed SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ongama Mtimka
Today at 16:40
Jazz on the lake
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mandisi Dyantyis, Jazz artist
Today at 16:50
SANDF flew ANC delegation to Zimbabwe
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini
Today at 17:20
SASCOC want CSA leadership to step aside
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andrew Breetzke - SACA CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Missibaba, a luxury accessories label making unique statement leather handbags and accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chloe Townsend - Owner at Missibaba
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Challenges in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on SA,' says Lindiwe Zulu The social development minister gives feedback on the outcomes of an ANC delegation's visit to Zimbabwe. 11 September 2020 11:44 AM
WATCH LIVE: Ben Ngubane answers questions on Eskom at Zondo Inquiry Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane is appearing at the state capture inquiry. He is expected to give evidence on his time... 11 September 2020 10:14 AM
ConCourt hears arguments on whether Tshwane city council should be dissolved EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on challenge by ANC, EFF and Gauteng government on the dissolving of city council. 10 September 2020 1:17 PM
EFF theories, policies and behaviours are racist, no different from AWB - Habib Wits University Vice-Chancellor professor Adam Habib reflects on the recent protests by the party against Clicks. 10 September 2020 7:46 AM
'George Bizos gave up life of luxury to champion poor and defend human rights' Lilliesleaf Trust CEO Nic Wolpe pays tribute to the late struggle lawyer. 10 September 2020 7:23 AM
'George Bizos gave up life of luxury to champion poor and defend human rights' Lilliesleaf Trust CEO Nic Wolpe pays tribute to the late struggle lawyer. 10 September 2020 7:23 AM
Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said that they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal and cardholders would be reim... 11 September 2020 9:00 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she's speaking to a human Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:28 AM
On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy Saray Khumalo says the plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team in the UK. 10 September 2020 4:38 PM
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt says 8 September 2020 4:53 PM
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp. 10 September 2020 11:12 AM
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
Ayanda 'Cobra' Dlamini named permanent AmaZulu head coach The Durban based club took the decision to offer the role to Dlamini, following a successful run of results, since he stepped in a... 9 September 2020 3:48 PM
[WATCH] Casper Nyovest to reward boy for a video that moved and inspired him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:08 AM
Twitter users raise money for petrol attendant Wiseman scammed by motorist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2020 8:25 AM
[WATCH] If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2020 8:38 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%

11 September 2020 6:53 AM
by Tlou Legodi
The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 644,438. There were 2,007 new infections. Gauteng has 214,152 infections to date.

There were 20,555 new tests conducted.

There were 97 new coronavirus-related deaths: 7 from the Eastern Cape; 21 from Gauteng; 17 from KwaZulu-Natal, 4 from Free State; 1 from Limpopo; 26 from Mpumalanga; 15 from North West and 6 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 15,265.

The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.863,453.


high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Stellenbosch Church Street Dutch Reformed Mother Church 123rf

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

31 August 2020 4:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi

17 August 2020 8:05 AM

Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial reflects on SA response to the virus.

dischem-pharmacyjpg

Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations

12 August 2020 5:19 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.

20200723mkhizeineasterncapejfif

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.

Nersa approval allows govt to buy energy from sources other than Eskom

11 September 2020 1:03 PM

Thandeka Mdeliswa’s family concerned no arrests made for her murder

11 September 2020 1:01 PM

15 killed, 500,000 evacuated in unprecedented western US bushfires

11 September 2020 12:16 PM

