Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
US Republican Convention outcome
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:45
SA pastry chef makes it big in top Lisbon coffee shop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hendrik Pretorius
Today at 12:23
Herman Mashaba's new political party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 12:27
Political analysis on new party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:40
MEC for human settlements to respond
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements at ...
Today at 12:45
BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative
Today at 12:52
The news week that was - KG
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
No Items to show
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86%

27 August 2020 9:56 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries.

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 618,286. There were 2,585 new infections. Gauteng has 208,156 infections to date.

There were 19,009 new tests conducted.

There were 126 new coronavirus-related deaths: 25 from the Eastern Cape; 33 from Gauteng; 48 from KwaZulu-Natal and 20 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 13,628.

The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.617,982.


27 August 2020 9:56 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

