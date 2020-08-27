UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86%





The Department of Health announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 618,286. There were 2,585 new infections. Gauteng has 208,156 infections to date.

There were 19,009 new tests conducted.

There were 126 new coronavirus-related deaths: 25 from the Eastern Cape; 33 from Gauteng; 48 from KwaZulu-Natal and 20 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 13,628.

The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.617,982.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 27 August. pic.twitter.com/fSXLefe5iO — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 27, 2020