UPDATE: SA reports 533,935 recoveries as death toll reaches 13,743





The Department of Health announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 620,132. There were 1,846 new infections. Gauteng has 208,579 infections to date.

There were 14,329 new tests conducted.

There were 115 new coronavirus-related deaths: 10 from the Eastern Cape; 47 from Gauteng; 14 from KwaZulu-Natal, 16 from North West, 18 from Mpumalanga and 10 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 13,743.

The number of national recoveries so far is 533,935, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 179,631 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.632,311.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 28 August. pic.twitter.com/VKXiaDQKLV — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 28, 2020