UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82%





The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 591,144. There were 2,258 new infections. Gauteng has 200,949 infections to date.

There were 14,677 new tests conducted.

There were 282 new coronavirus-related deaths: 66 from the Eastern Cape; 89 from Gauteng; 57 from KwaZulu-Natal; 3 from the Northern Cape; 13 from Free State; 20 from North West and 34 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 12,264.

The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.430,347.

