UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Bheki Cele visit Andile Mbuthu's family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
International nurses Day- Junior nurses perspective
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lerato Madumo-Gova, President of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union
Today at 15:45
Council for Medical Schemes chairperson loses fight against Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Grace Khoza, GM for Stakeholder relations at the Cpouncil for Medical Scheme
Today at 15:52
How much do you trust the government right now
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 16:10
Continuing the lockdown will not stop the wave of community transmissions from hitting South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 16:20
Why you're having erratic sleep patterns during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Dale Rae heads the Chronobiology and Sleep Laboratory in the Division of Exercise Science and Sports Medicine at UCT
Today at 16:52
Salga laments over Covid-19 relief fund for municipalities
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Thembi Nkadimeng
Today at 17:20
SAMA rejects governments call to admit the positive patients in field hospitals
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof. M.W Sonderup, Spokesperson of The South African Medical Association
Today at 18:09
Pick n Pay is holding onto about R850m in cash by not paying a final dividend due uncertainties caused by Covid19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA business faces collapse
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + ARY3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Reasons freelancers and solopreneurs could help your business survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Collins - Writer and business writing trainer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350. 12 May 2020 2:23 PM
International Nurses Day: We have a lot of challenges - Denosa Organisation president Simon Hlungwani says there is a lack of appreciation for how dangerous COVID-19 is. 12 May 2020 12:56 PM
Cape Town Tourism to launch recovery plan to prepare for life after lockdown According to a report into the impact of COVID-19, the city could lose 90,000 jobs in the tourism sector over six months. 12 May 2020 12:03 PM
View all Local
Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown Housing Assembly member Kashiefa Achmat says government must intervene and deal with banks 12 May 2020 1:34 PM
There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case. 12 May 2020 12:53 PM
[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child Tammy Cole says it is unacceptable that any child should go through such a traumatic experience from the police. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
View all Politics
On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 12 May 2020 9:14 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of t... 11 May 2020 3:45 PM
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of foo... 8 May 2020 3:34 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

12 May 2020 2:23 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 11,350.

There were 698 new cases

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that there were 637 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa, taking the tally to 10,652.

There were 12 new deaths countrywide. The North West recorded its first death, while the Western Cape had 8 new deaths.

Mkhize said so far 356,067 tests had been conducted and there were 4,357 recoveries.

The Department of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015, the total number of deaths is 194 and the recoveries are 4,173.

There were eight more COVID-19 related deaths: three from Western Cape, one from the Eastern Cape, and four from Gauteng.

A total of 341,336 tests had been conducted to date with 17,257 tests since the last report. This is a record high for a 24-hour cycle of testing.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng was 1,910 on Saturday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there were eight new deaths reported deaths in South Africa, bringing the total deaths to 186.

The number of confirmed cases per province are now: Western Cape - 4,809; Northern Cape - 28; Eastern Cape - 1,078; KwaZulu-Natal - 1,308; Free State -134; North West - 41; Gauteng - 1,910; Mpumalanga - 61; Limpopo - 51.

The total number of tests conducted are 324,079, and confirmed cases are 9,420.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #Covid_19 cases in South Africa is 10 015, the total number of deaths is 194 and the recoveries are 4173.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday was 8,895.

There were 17 more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 178.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We would also like to report that "we will be embarking on oversight visits to the Eastern Cape and Western Cape this weekend."

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that there were eight more COVID-19 related deaths: two from KwaZulu-Natal and six from the Western Cape.

This brings the total national deaths to 161.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

A total of 292,153 tests have been conducted to date with 12,774 tests done in the previous 24 hrs.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 8,232.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,808. The total number of deaths had increased by five to 153 and the recoveries have now increased to 3,153.

The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Gauteng.

Total deaths nationally are 148.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 7,572.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients."

The Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,220, the total number of deaths was 138 and the recoveries had risen to 2,746 (as at 2 May 2020).

A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours.

There were seven more deaths: 6 from Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. Total deaths nationally are 138.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday was 6,783 and the total number of deaths has increased by eight, bringing the total number of deaths to 131.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said eight more deaths have been recorded with two from Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape and two from Gauteng.

According to the Health Department, as of 30 April, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from that community screening programme 72,087 were referred for testing.

A total of 245,747 people have been tested in both the private and public sectors.

Gauteng now has 1,624 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,076.

The Eastern Cape is also nearing the 1,000 mark with 774 cases.

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 6,336.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 230, 686, of which 13,164 were done in the previous 24 hours.

This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date.

There were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases was 5,951 and the total number of deaths has risen by 13, to 116 deaths.

The total number of tests to date is 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. Recoveries stand at 2,382 as at 29 April 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,655 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases.

According the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 56,873.


12 May 2020 2:23 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

surfers-corner-police-arrest-protester-muizenberg-image-murray-williamspng

There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS

12 May 2020 12:53 PM

National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'COVID-19 cases don't affect people's happiness, restrictions affect them more'

12 May 2020 11:13 AM

University of Johannesburg wellbeing economist professor Talitha Greyling reflects on what is currently making citizens unhappy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen?

12 May 2020 8:14 AM

South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180115-unisa-campusedjpg

Unisa to administer mid-year exams online for the first time due to lockdown

12 May 2020 7:27 AM

Vice-chancellor professor Mandla Makhanya says the only difference is that students would be writing exams from their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

95581347-140584004199979-8064214596216422400-njpg

Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9

11 May 2020 4:00 PM

Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi says they are eight in the team and the community has received them well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans

11 May 2020 1:11 PM

MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu explains why they have decided to postpone the reopening of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant

11 May 2020 11:58 AM

Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200415-netcare-kingsway-hosjpg

KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday

11 May 2020 11:03 AM

The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial5

'The 19,000 inmates going to be released committed non-violent crimes'

11 May 2020 10:47 AM

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the convicts were going to be released in the next two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200325 Mchunu2

At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu

8 May 2020 12:51 PM

Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

World Local

Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Politics

There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS

Politics

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses now officially open

12 May 2020 3:07 PM

DWS & Human Settlements rack up R5bn in irregular expenditure

12 May 2020 2:43 PM

Cele promises Andile Mbuthu’s family 'speedy' forensic analysis of remains

12 May 2020 2:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA