UPDATE: South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 85%





The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 615,701. There were 2,684 new infections. Gauteng has 207,610 infections to date.

There were 20,137 new tests conducted.

There were 194 new coronavirus-related deaths: 12 from the Eastern Cape; 61 from Gauteng; 57 from KwaZulu-Natal, 4 from the Northern Cape and 60 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 13,502.

The number of national recoveries so far is 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%. Gauteng has 176,513 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.598,973.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 26 August. pic.twitter.com/2peLSM7686 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 26, 2020