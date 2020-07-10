UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 118,232
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 250,687. There were 12,349 new infections.
There were 140 new coronavirus-related deaths: 66 from the Western Cape; 39 from Gauteng; 24 from the Eastern Cape and 11 from KwaZulu-Natal.
The total number of deaths is 3,860.
The number of national recoveries so far is 118,232. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.057,232.
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers'
Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances.Read More
'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'
Professor Salim Abdool Karim says its likely virus might be airborne, but there isn't enough information on that matter.Read More
'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog'
SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic.Read More
Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku
Gauteng Health MEC reflects on the province's preparedness to fight the spread of COVID-19 while being the epicentre.Read More
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial
Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.Read More
Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19
People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.Read More
What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?
Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus.Read More
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More