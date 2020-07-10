UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 118,232





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 250,687. There were 12,349 new infections.

There were 140 new coronavirus-related deaths: 66 from the Western Cape; 39 from Gauteng; 24 from the Eastern Cape and 11 from KwaZulu-Natal.

The total number of deaths is 3,860.

The number of national recoveries so far is 118,232. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.057,232.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 July. pic.twitter.com/EpQcMNBkQd — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 10, 2020