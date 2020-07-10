Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 118,232 There were 12,349 new infections. The total number of deaths is 3,860. 10 July 2020 9:13 PM
[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19 Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday. 10 July 2020 5:22 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
View all Local
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
View all Politics
Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
View all Business
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual’s new television commercial a “zero”. 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Clover’s trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it’s good People will be talking about it ‘till they’re blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice. 7 July 2020 7:30 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 118,232

10 July 2020 9:13 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

There were 12,349 new infections. The total number of deaths is 3,860.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 250,687. There were 12,349 new infections.

There were 140 new coronavirus-related deaths: 66 from the Western Cape; 39 from Gauteng; 24 from the Eastern Cape and 11 from KwaZulu-Natal.

The total number of deaths is 3,860.

The number of national recoveries so far is 118,232. Gauteng has 23,804 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.057,232.


Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

scootersjpg

'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers'

10 July 2020 12:07 PM

Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professor Salim Abdool Karim

'I would not say COVID-19 is airborne at this stage, I would want more info'

10 July 2020 8:26 AM

Professor Salim Abdool Karim says its likely virus might be airborne, but there isn't enough information on that matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog'

9 July 2020 3:01 PM

SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200703masukunasrecjfif

Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku

9 July 2020 1:10 PM

Gauteng Health MEC reflects on the province's preparedness to fight the spread of COVID-19 while being the epicentre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200115-malegapuru-makgoba-ejpg

Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial

8 July 2020 8:14 AM

Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'

7 July 2020 6:47 PM

The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

Edcon to sell chunks of Edgars to rival owner of Legit, Beaver Canoe and Style

7 July 2020 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Grant Pattison, CEO at Edcon, about the deal with fashion retailer Retailability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aureliejpg

Help EWN’s Aurelie Kalenga continue to feed hundreds of families during COVID-19

7 July 2020 9:11 AM

People can make donations through Webtickets and send those voucher codes to AurelieK@ewn.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

What to do when you find out that you have tested positive for COVID-19?

7 July 2020 7:58 AM

Gauteng General Practioners Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel gives basic steps on how people can deal with the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406-lockdowngif

101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned

6 July 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

