The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693

15 July 2020 10:27 PM
by
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections.

There were 107 new coronavirus-related deaths: 41 from Gauteng; 38 from the Western Cape; 12 from the Eastern Cape; 12 from the North West and 4 from KwaZulu-Natal.

The total number of deaths is 4,453.

The number of national recoveries so far is 160,693. Gauteng has 45,743 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.278,127.


