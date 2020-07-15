UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections.

There were 107 new coronavirus-related deaths: 41 from Gauteng; 38 from the Western Cape; 12 from the Eastern Cape; 12 from the North West and 4 from KwaZulu-Natal.

The total number of deaths is 4,453.

The number of national recoveries so far is 160,693. Gauteng has 45,743 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.278,127.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 15 July. pic.twitter.com/Mup9jd38un — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 15, 2020