The Aubrey Masango Show
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614

29 June 2020 10:37 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264. There were 6,130 new infections.

There were 73 new coronavirus-related deaths: 43 from the Western Cape; 10 from the Eastern Cape; 6 from Gauteng; 6 from KwaZulu-Natal; 5 from Limpopo, 2 from Northwest and 1 from Mpumalanga. The total number of deaths is 2,529.

The number of national recoveries so far is 70,614. Gauteng has 9,738 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.596,995.


