UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264. There were 6,130 new infections.
There were 73 new coronavirus-related deaths: 43 from the Western Cape; 10 from the Eastern Cape; 6 from Gauteng; 6 from KwaZulu-Natal; 5 from Limpopo, 2 from Northwest and 1 from Mpumalanga. The total number of deaths is 2,529.
The number of national recoveries so far is 70,614. Gauteng has 9,738 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.596,995.
#COVID19 statistics in SA as at 29 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/FgnK8UZBJU— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 29, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 144 264, the total number of deaths is 2529 and— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 29, 2020
the number of recoveries is 70 614, pic.twitter.com/CPoFlkupTo
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date
MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021.Read More
Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku
Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases.Read More
[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health
MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace.Read More
Private doctors in financial need as COVID-19 caused drop in elective surgeries
Progressive Health Forum member Dr Aslam Dasoo says there is a decline in patients going to private practitioners due to fear.Read More
FF Plus challenges lockdown regulations in court
Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels says they want Parliament to have oversight on the lockdown regulations.Read More
[LISTEN] Find out if you qualify for City of Tshwane relief programme
Crédit Control and Debt Collection acting director Milly Claase details the aim of the programme and who qualifies.Read More
[LISTEN] Importance of DBE's amended directives for phased schools re-opening
Equal Education Law Centre deputy director Robyn Beere says one of their concern has been provisions for special needs schools.Read More
Volkswagen opens COVID-19 field hospital in Port Elizabeth
Chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer explains how the facility will operate.Read More
Emergency budget by Mboweni requires firm and decisive action - Business for SA
B4SA senior executive Stavros Nicolaou reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni scheduled budget speech in Parliament today.Read More
[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000
Professor Adrian Puren from NICD says South Africa has a fragile health system and it can be overwhelmed.Read More