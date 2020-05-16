Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We are guided by WHO for easing lockdown restrictions - Zweli Mkhize The health minister said there were 14 new COVID-19 related deaths and the total was now 261. South Africa has 6,478 recoveries. 16 May 2020 9:53 PM
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
View all Local
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients. 15 May 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 15 May 2020 9:11 AM
View all Business
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown. 15 May 2020 11:12 AM
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

We are guided by WHO for easing lockdown restrictions - Zweli Mkhize

16 May 2020 9:53 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
The health minister said there were 14 new COVID-19 related deaths and the total was now 261. South Africa has 6,478 recoveries.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that the process of easing lockdown regulations was a highly consultative one where various stakeholder inputs were taken into account to influence implementation. "We remain guided by the World Health Organization recommendations for easing lockdown restrictions.''

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 14,355, the total number of deaths is 261 and recoveries are 6,478.

There were 439,559 tests conducted with 18,004 done in the previous 24-hour cycle. There were 14 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recoveries to date is 6,478

The Department of Health announced on Friday that 421,555 tests had been conducted, with 18,537 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

There were nine deaths, taking the total to 247.

The department said: "We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6 083. We thank the health workers."

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 12,739, the total number of deaths was 238 and recoveries were 5,676.

There were 19 new deaths, while 403,018 tests had been conducted with 16,666 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.


16 May 2020 9:53 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics

15 May 2020 4:39 PM

Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200218johngif

DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court

15 May 2020 3:51 PM

Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

waitress-takes-payment-for-restaurant-bill-on-digital-tabletjpg

COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment'

15 May 2020 3:18 PM

The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

799471421png

TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor

15 May 2020 1:12 PM

Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportv

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lindiwe-zulujpg

All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant

15 May 2020 12:50 PM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young girl teenager using cell phone #123rfparenting #123rflifestyle #123rf

Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries

15 May 2020 11:28 AM

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-buttsjpg

Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

15 May 2020 11:12 AM

Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyrilzwelijpg

Religious organisations aggrieved that gatherings aren't allowed under lockdown

15 May 2020 7:51 AM

Freedom of religion SA's Michael Swain says the community have not been factored in any published lockdown levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

david-makhurajpg

David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships

14 May 2020 4:44 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother holding baby feet 123rflifestyle 123rfparenting 123rffamily 123rf

At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission

14 May 2020 4:16 PM

Operations director Nadene Grabham says they have received seven babies so far and other homes are also receiving babies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We are guided by WHO for easing lockdown restrictions - Zweli Mkhize

World Local

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

Local Business

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

3 more WC police stations move premises as officers test positive for COVID-19

16 May 2020 5:11 PM

Mask suppliers fined R1.7mil for inflating prices by over 900%

16 May 2020 4:34 PM

Hawks swooping on more than 160 fake Bheki Cele social media accounts

16 May 2020 4:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA