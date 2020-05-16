We are guided by WHO for easing lockdown restrictions - Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that the process of easing lockdown regulations was a highly consultative one where various stakeholder inputs were taken into account to influence implementation. "We remain guided by the World Health Organization recommendations for easing lockdown restrictions.''
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 14,355, the total number of deaths is 261 and recoveries are 6,478.
There were 439,559 tests conducted with 18,004 done in the previous 24-hour cycle. There were 14 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recoveries to date is 6,478
We remain guided by the World Health Organization recommendations for easing lockdown restrictions #Covid_19 #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusSA #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/ubcuGVkhN7— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 16, 2020
16 May 2020— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 16, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 14 355 with 831 new cases identified in the last 24 hour cycle of testing. The Eastern Cape and Western Cape combined comprise 91% of the new 831 cases. Case data: #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/FjtenMGQ3p
16 May 2020 COVID-19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusSA #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/VRvCzZuhjS— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 16, 2020
439 559 tests have been conducted with 18 004 done in the last 24 hour cycle. There are 14 #COVID19 related deaths-total is 259. The total number of recoveries to date is 6478 #Covid_19 #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/ECMRbBjohe— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 16, 2020
The Department of Health announced on Friday that 421,555 tests had been conducted, with 18,537 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.
There were nine deaths, taking the total to 247.
The department said: "We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6 083. We thank the health workers."
#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 15 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/dhCa645kvI— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 15, 2020
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 12,739, the total number of deaths was 238 and recoveries were 5,676.
There were 19 new deaths, while 403,018 tests had been conducted with 16,666 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.
As of today the total number of confirmed #Covid_19 cases are 12739, the total number of deaths is 238 and recoveries are 5676 pic.twitter.com/vtpjsVXpqv— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 14, 2020
Testing Data— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 14, 2020
403 018 tests have been conducted with 16 666 done in the last 24 hour cycle #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/0YtM8dmMLK
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics
Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.Read More
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court
Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court.Read More
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment'
The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks.Read More
TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor
Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportvRead More
All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients.Read More
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries
Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.Read More
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown
Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.Read More
Religious organisations aggrieved that gatherings aren't allowed under lockdown
Freedom of religion SA's Michael Swain says the community have not been factored in any published lockdown levels.Read More
David Makhura concerned about emerging hotspots in townships
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details from the briefing by Premier David Makhura.Read More
At least 28 babies abandoned during lockdown - Door of Hope Children's Mission
Operations director Nadene Grabham says they have received seven babies so far and other homes are also receiving babies.Read More