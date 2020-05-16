We are guided by WHO for easing lockdown restrictions - Zweli Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that the process of easing lockdown regulations was a highly consultative one where various stakeholder inputs were taken into account to influence implementation. "We remain guided by the World Health Organization recommendations for easing lockdown restrictions.''

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 14,355, the total number of deaths is 261 and recoveries are 6,478.

There were 439,559 tests conducted with 18,004 done in the previous 24-hour cycle. There were 14 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recoveries to date is 6,478

16 May 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 14 355 with 831 new cases identified in the last 24 hour cycle of testing. The Eastern Cape and Western Cape combined comprise 91% of the new 831 cases. Case data: #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/FjtenMGQ3p — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 16, 2020

439 559 tests have been conducted with 18 004 done in the last 24 hour cycle. There are 14 #COVID19 related deaths-total is 259. The total number of recoveries to date is 6478 #Covid_19 #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/ECMRbBjohe — Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 16, 2020

The Department of Health announced on Friday that 421,555 tests had been conducted, with 18,537 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

There were nine deaths, taking the total to 247.

The department said: "We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6 083. We thank the health workers."

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 15 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/dhCa645kvI — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 15, 2020

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 12,739, the total number of deaths was 238 and recoveries were 5,676.

There were 19 new deaths, while 403,018 tests had been conducted with 16,666 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

As of today the total number of confirmed #Covid_19 cases are 12739, the total number of deaths is 238 and recoveries are 5676 pic.twitter.com/vtpjsVXpqv — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 14, 2020