Zweli Mkhize hails healthcare workers as SA recovery rate reaches 80%





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday hailed healthcare workers for their strength and courage in South Africa's fight against COVID-19.

He said: "It is through your efforts that 80% of our people infected have recovered from the virus. It is because of our #HealthcareHeroes that we have such a high COVID-19 recovery rate.

"We thank healthcare heroes across the country for their efforts."

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 583,653. There were 4,513 new infections. Gauteng has 198,671 infections to date.

There were 26,918 new tests conducted.

There were 121 new coronavirus-related deaths: 5 from the Eastern Cape; 21 from Gauteng; 34 from KwaZulu-Natal; 18 from Limpopo; 17 from Free State; and 26 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 11,677.

The number of national recoveries so far is 466,941, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 158,705 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.378,029.

80% of our people have recovered from #COVID19 and this is thanks to all our #HealthcareHeroes like Eric Mavuso and Cleo Morakeng from the Bosmont Clinic in Johannesburg. #ThankAHealthWorker pic.twitter.com/Sz55YWr1h4 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 16, 2020

We salute all our #HealthcareHeroes for their strength and courage in our fight against #COVID19. It is through your efforts that 80% of our people infected have recovered from the virus. #ThankAHealthWorker pic.twitter.com/1dCymJKACk — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 16, 2020