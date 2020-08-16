Streaming issues? Report here
paul-mtirara-thumbnailjpg paul-mtirara-thumbnailjpg
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zweli Mkhize hails healthcare workers as SA recovery rate reaches 80% The number of national recoveries so far is 466,941, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 158,705 recoveries. 16 August 2020 10:40 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 12:07 PM
SCA grants Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco sales ban Fita approached the SCA after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed its bid to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld the ban. 15 August 2020 10:17 AM
View all Local
Alcohol, cigarettes, gym and leisure permitted as Ramaphosa opens the economy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the entire country will move to alert Level 2 but warns of a COVID-19 resurgence. 15 August 2020 9:02 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight According to the Presidency, the briefing will be on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 15 August 2020 5:43 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 15 August 2020 3:24 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Zweli Mkhize hails healthcare workers as SA recovery rate reaches 80% The number of national recoveries so far is 466,941, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 158,705 recoveries. 16 August 2020 10:40 AM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

Zweli Mkhize hails healthcare workers as SA recovery rate reaches 80%

16 August 2020 10:40 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The number of national recoveries so far is 466,941, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 158,705 recoveries.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday hailed healthcare workers for their strength and courage in South Africa's fight against COVID-19.

He said: "It is through your efforts that 80% of our people infected have recovered from the virus. It is because of our #HealthcareHeroes that we have such a high COVID-19 recovery rate.

"We thank healthcare heroes across the country for their efforts."

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 583,653. There were 4,513 new infections. Gauteng has 198,671 infections to date.

There were 26,918 new tests conducted.

There were 121 new coronavirus-related deaths: 5 from the Eastern Cape; 21 from Gauteng; 34 from KwaZulu-Natal; 18 from Limpopo; 17 from Free State; and 26 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 11,677.

The number of national recoveries so far is 466,941, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 158,705 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.378,029.


16 August 2020 10:40 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

dischem-pharmacyjpg

Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations

12 August 2020 5:19 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200723mkhizeineasterncapejfif

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-transmission-health-pandemic-medical-123rf

'We can't be complacent despite decline in admissions,' says Gauteng acting MEC

11 August 2020 1:49 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says the province is likely to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases between end of August and early September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'

5 August 2020 1:57 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200324-dondo-mogajane-edjpg

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

27 July 2020 6:29 PM

It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oxygen-mask-medical-care-hospital-respiratory-illness-Covid19-coronavirus-123rf

Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report

23 July 2020 1:23 PM

Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628

21 July 2020 7:53 AM

The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zweli Mkhize hails healthcare workers as SA recovery rate reaches 80%

World Local

Those who accuse me of being a WMC lapdog joined ANC after 1991 - Madonsela

Local

Alcohol, cigarettes, gym and leisure permitted as Ramaphosa opens the economy

Politics

EWN Highlights

DA slams international travel ban, 10pm curfew & limited school attendance

16 August 2020 1:54 PM

Trump says he is considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

16 August 2020 12:55 PM

Holomisa joins call for authorities to be held accountable for Marikana massacre

16 August 2020 12:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA