COVID-19 claims seven more lives and positive cases now sit at 2,506

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced seven more deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the total of fatalities at 34.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Mkhize said six of the new deaths are from KwaZulu-Natal and one from Gauteng.

Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases stands at 2,506.

