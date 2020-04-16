Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
Markets are toast and interest rates are plummeting.
Retirees and others who live off their investments are seeing their income dwindle fast.
The only way to keep income from their investments stable is to draw down a larger percentage, thereby eroding the capital.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) what to do.
Ingram’s advice:
There are no easy solutions, warned Ingram.
You must try to balance the need to sustain your lifestyle with the need to preserve your money for as long as possible.
If you draw 10% or more from your investments you must reduce – not increase - the riskiness thereof, warned Ingram.
You can get more certainty regarding income/growth through bonds, fixed deposits and money markets while reducing your exposure to property and shares.
One good solution, reckons Ingram, is RSA Retail Savings Bonds.
Current interest rates:
-
11.5% per year for a five-year fixed deposit
-
9% per year for a three-year fixed deposit
-
7.75% for a two-year fixed deposit
(Also, read: The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation)
If you are over 60 years old, you can opt for a pensioner’s bond where they will pay out the interest monthly.
If you are under 60, your interest will be paid out twice a year or capitalised.
You may access your funds before the end of the fixed term, but you will pay a penalty.
It is “very, very difficult” to beat an interest rate of 11.75% per year, said Ingram.
Older people get income tax exemptions on the interest they earn, making RSA Retail Saving Bonds very compelling.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
More from MyMoney Online
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now
Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.Read More
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
Why Anchor Capital is buying MTN, Sibanye and Transaction Capital
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Armitage (CEO at Anchor Capital) for his stock picks of the week.Read More
Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving
Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.Read More
Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites
Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group)
Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards?
Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times.Read More
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu'
Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space?Read More
Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?
Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.Read More
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?
The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes.Read More
This is the last month you can do any tax planning for the year
We ask financial planner Warren Ingram to help get our tax ducks in a row.Read More
This is how you should invest your money for the next decade
Personal Finance - Tips on how to invest your money.Read More
Need some help with your 2020 personal finance goals?
Do you need some help to set your financial goals this year?Read More