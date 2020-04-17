'Mining companies looking at ways to ensure social distancing when mines open'

The government on Thursday announced a raft of amendments to the lockdown regulations, with the focus also turning to mining to help restart the economy.

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said the regulations for the industry may be eased so that production can start at half its capacity.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minerals Council South Africa public affairs and transformation senior executive Tebello Chabana to give more insight on the matter.

We welcome the minister's announcement and we all understand that the lockdown was necessary, the health and wellbeing of people is more important than profit. Tebello Chabana, Public affairs and transformation senior executive - Minerals Council South Africa

He says mining can take place with fewer employees and social distancing has to be applied.

Mining companies are looking at ways and means to ensure social distancing happens during mining. Tebello Chabana, Public affairs and transformation senior executive - Minerals Council South Africa

