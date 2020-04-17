Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Tsogo Sun sending heartfelt message of hope and love during lockdown goes viral

With South Africa going through an extended lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Tsogo Sun Elangeni and Maharani hotel sent a powerful message of hope and solidarity to inspire South Africans, by simply leaving a few lights on.

Check out the picture below:

A heartfelt message from us to you during the lockdown. #SSEM #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/06n8HMk0hr — Tsogo Sun (@tsogosun) April 16, 2020

