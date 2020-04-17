We are doing all we can to repatriate citizens stranded abroad - Naledi Pandor

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) over 600 South Africans from around the world have been repatriated.

Minister Naledi Pandor says over 3,600 South Africans had asked to be brought back home through various missions.

RELATED: Over 600 South Africans repatriated in past two weeks

The minister joins Bongani Bingwa to shed more light on the matter.

It is difficult to try and put everything together because, firstly, the lockdowns mean that countries don't allow any airlines to fly out or into the country except with special permission through repatriation. Getting the final approval takes quite long. Naledi Pandor, Minister - Dirco

She says more and more citizens are being repatriated back to the country.

We are dealing with a situation that none of us ever expected and in that context we must strive to do the best that we can. We are doing all that we can to repatriate citizens stranded abroad. Naledi Pandor, Minister - Dirco

Listen below to the full conversation: