We are doing all we can to repatriate citizens stranded abroad - Naledi Pandor
According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) over 600 South Africans from around the world have been repatriated.
Minister Naledi Pandor says over 3,600 South Africans had asked to be brought back home through various missions.
RELATED: Over 600 South Africans repatriated in past two weeks
The minister joins Bongani Bingwa to shed more light on the matter.
It is difficult to try and put everything together because, firstly, the lockdowns mean that countries don't allow any airlines to fly out or into the country except with special permission through repatriation. Getting the final approval takes quite long.Naledi Pandor, Minister - Dirco
She says more and more citizens are being repatriated back to the country.
We are dealing with a situation that none of us ever expected and in that context we must strive to do the best that we can. We are doing all that we can to repatriate citizens stranded abroad.Naledi Pandor, Minister - Dirco
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More