I envy the dead, emotional caller tells Eusebius
In a moving moment on the Eusebius McKaiser Show's open line, Connie, a listener shared her plight of the missing middle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connie says she is too rich to receive food parcels yet too poor to afford to buy food.
She explains that she does not qualify for anything.
I feel like I am dead yet alive. For once in my life, I envy the dead.Connie, Caller
Sometimes I stay awake at night till I fall asleep at 6am and I only sleep for two hours. I watch TV and read a book, I sit and worry that I have R30 if I buy electricity, I don't have bread. It's that dark world.Connie, Caller
Listen to the full comment below...
