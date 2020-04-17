COVID-19 deaths hit 50, over 100,000 tests done in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said COVID-19 had claimed 50 lives by Friday after two more deaths were recorded.

In a statement, the minister said the total number of infections stood at 2,783.

"The total number of tests conducted to date is 100 827."

Infections in Gauteng have passed 1,000 mark, reaching 1,018; the province is still the epicentre in the country. It is followed by the Western Cape at 717 and KwaZulu-Natal at 591 infections.

" Both deceased are from the Western Cape. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the health workers who were treating the deceased patients."

