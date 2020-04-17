Mbalula says 28 people were killed on SA roads over Easter weekend

According to Transport minister Fikile Mbalula, 28 people had died on the country's roads during the Easter weekend.

He said the number is drastically lower than the 162 people killed during the same period last year.

The minister briefed the media at the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1 on Wednesday morning and said people shouldn't compare this year's figures to last year's as the drop was due to the nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A total of 719 people were arrested over this period for violating road traffic laws.