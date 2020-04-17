We just wait to see if we will become widows with this pandemic - Miner's wife

The latest lockdown regulations amendments have made provision for mines to start operating at half capacity.

Making the announcement on Thursday, the government said this is to help restart the economy.

However, concerns have been raised about the safety of the miners as they go underground.

A listener on the Eusebius McKaiser Show says she is worried about the safety of her husband as he returns to work.

When the lockdown started miners were sent back home to various provinces but now they resumed working about a week ago without testing only screening. Now we just wait and watch if our husband will come back with the virus or not. Frieda, Caller

Social distancing in mines is not an option, drinking warm water is not an option. Miners say equipment without sanitisation while shareholders and managers are having skype meeting in their homes. We just watch as another biological warfare unfolds. Frieda, Caller

She adds that most of the mineworkers stay alone in hostels, should her husband fall sick who will look after him.

We just wait to see if we will become widows with this pandemic because we don't know. In an area like Northern Cape there is only one private hospital and one provincial hospital, should there be an outbreak there would they be able to handle it? Frieda, Caller

While he was here he went to Dischem twice and to the doctor for his annual check-up three times. Did he contract the virus, we don't know, is he a risk to his colleagues or are his colleagues a risk to him, we don't know. We just sit and wait in frustration. Frieda, Caller

