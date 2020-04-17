[LISTEN] Why you may be experiencing sexual difficulties during the lockdown

There may be a difference in one's sexual behaviours with some expressing little desire to engage in sex during the nationwide lockdown, says clinical sexologist Dr Eve.

Dr Eve explores some of the possible reasons why you and your partner may be more distant and are not as intimate.

First and foremost what is happening is that under stress, the brain is not driven to have sex. There is an underlying anxiety because we are still living with radical uncertainty and the brain just responds in a certain way. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

This is what your brain is saying 'I'm going to help you manage this anxiety you are experiencing . Im going to keep you alive. I'm going to give you what you need to survive, namely an ability to breathe, swallow and digest food, pee and poop, sleep. This means I am taking away all your sexual hormones. I can’t protect you from impending disaster ( all fears which Covid-19 brings to us) by keeping you horny.' So that is one part of what the brain is saying. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Those beautiful 'horny' hormones, they are not really present, we have been dominated by stress hormones. Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

