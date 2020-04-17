[LISTEN] Why you may be experiencing sexual difficulties during the lockdown
There may be a difference in one's sexual behaviours with some expressing little desire to engage in sex during the nationwide lockdown, says clinical sexologist Dr Eve.
Dr Eve explores some of the possible reasons why you and your partner may be more distant and are not as intimate.
First and foremost what is happening is that under stress, the brain is not driven to have sex. There is an underlying anxiety because we are still living with radical uncertainty and the brain just responds in a certain way.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
This is what your brain is saying 'I'm going to help you manage this anxiety you are experiencing . Im going to keep you alive. I'm going to give you what you need to survive, namely an ability to breathe, swallow and digest food, pee and poop, sleep. This means I am taking away all your sexual hormones. I can’t protect you from impending disaster ( all fears which Covid-19 brings to us) by keeping you horny.' So that is one part of what the brain is saying.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
Those beautiful 'horny' hormones, they are not really present, we have been dominated by stress hormones.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
Click on the link below to hear more on how to resolve this...
More from Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy
All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Will domestic workers be returning to work under Level 4 lockdown?
JHW Attorneys managing partner Megan Harrington-Johnson gives clarity on the matter.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette sale ban
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are taken aback by the decision and have consulted with their legal team.Read More
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies aged 87
Goldberg was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason.Read More
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More