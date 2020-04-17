Amcu discourages members from returning to work amid COVID-19 safety concerns
As part of the government's efforts to slowly relax the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown regulations, Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on Thursday said some mines will resume production and will operate at half the capacity.
RELATED: 'Mining companies looking at ways to ensure social distancing when mines open'
Clement Manyathela chats to Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa and the department's director-general advocate Thabo Mokoena on these new regulations.
Amcu has been calling for an urgent summit to deal with the issues of coronavirus in order to avoid a knee-jack reaction of chasing profits. Our position is clear, we want a national task team that will develop a code of practice that will be national. We are not going to encourage our members to return to work under these circumstances.Joseph Mathunjwa, President - Amcu
Mokoena says the department is working very closely with labour and the mineral council to ensure that there is a standardised operating procedures when mines open.
The regulations released, speak of rigorous screening and testing of miners when they return to work. And when people are found to be positive, the mining company must take the necessary measures.Advocate Thabo Mokoena, Director-general - Minerals and Energy Department
Listen below to Mathunjwa's interview:
Also listen below to Mokoena's interview:
