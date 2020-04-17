South Africans turn to Google to learn how to make home-made alcohol

South Africans are not about to let the alcohol thirst get to them.

Google has seen a surge in searches about how to make home-made alcohol in the past few weeks.

The Free State, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo had the highest interest for homemade liquor.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Brewsters Academy's Apiwe Nxusani Mawela about the interest in homemade alcohol.

I have had a lot of people asking me directly how to make ciders, pineapple ciders and umqombothi. Apiwe Nxusani Mawela - Brewsters Academy

A lot of people don't know what goes in with what. You can have extreme side effects. Apiwe Nxusani Mawela - Brewsters Academy

