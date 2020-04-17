Number of schools vandalised during lockdown rises to 403

The Basic Education Department says it is unable to establish the extent of damage to schools that have been vandalised across the country during the lockdown.

The number of schools damaged has risen from 200 to 403.

While they are working with police the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has made a plea to communities to assist in ensuring those involved are brought to book.

Mhlanga says the damage will delay learning and teaching once the lockdown ends.

It is going to be very difficult because right now because of the lockdown we are not able to go to those schools to try and establish the extent of the damage and do an assessment and then plan. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

We are not free to move around and do what we need to do. It means even when the lockdown is lifted and schools are back on, we will not be able to work immediately in terms of learning and teaching, this means the learners who go to these schools will be delayed. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

The police will also need the cooperation of members of society to help them with evidence of those people who may be seen with stolen items or might have been seen on the school premises on the days and times when the crimes took place. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

The capacity to be in all 25 000 schools, we don't have. That is why we rely on members of communities to help us by taking care of the schools and reporting any suspected movement. Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

