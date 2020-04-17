Number of schools vandalised during lockdown rises to 403
The Basic Education Department says it is unable to establish the extent of damage to schools that have been vandalised across the country during the lockdown.
The number of schools damaged has risen from 200 to 403.
RELATED: Over 200 schools vandalised since lockdown started
While they are working with police the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has made a plea to communities to assist in ensuring those involved are brought to book.
Mhlanga says the damage will delay learning and teaching once the lockdown ends.
It is going to be very difficult because right now because of the lockdown we are not able to go to those schools to try and establish the extent of the damage and do an assessment and then plan.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
We are not free to move around and do what we need to do. It means even when the lockdown is lifted and schools are back on, we will not be able to work immediately in terms of learning and teaching, this means the learners who go to these schools will be delayed.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
The police will also need the cooperation of members of society to help them with evidence of those people who may be seen with stolen items or might have been seen on the school premises on the days and times when the crimes took place.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
The capacity to be in all 25 000 schools, we don't have. That is why we rely on members of communities to help us by taking care of the schools and reporting any suspected movement.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy
All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Will domestic workers be returning to work under Level 4 lockdown?
JHW Attorneys managing partner Megan Harrington-Johnson gives clarity on the matter.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette sale ban
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are taken aback by the decision and have consulted with their legal team.Read More
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies aged 87
Goldberg was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason.Read More
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More