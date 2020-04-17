Decline in calls prompts a special short phone number for Childline
There has been a change in the Childine help number making it easier for children to access it from July.
The shortcode phone number 116 has officially been assigned to child helpline services.
This change is said to be prompted by a decline in calls.
Joanne Joseph spoke to the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) spokesperson Paseka Maleka to find out more.
The 0800 number, a ten digit number, is quite long. The 116 is quite simple and easy to remember.Paseka Maleka, Spokesperson -Icasa
The good thing again about that number is that it is harmonised across the SADAC region which means if somebody were to call that number and they use a different language, the agency appointed by the department of social development will be able to reroute that number to a certain African country that will be able to assist in the particular language and it is free.Paseka Maleka, Spokesperson -Icasa
A special COVID-19 number -111 has also been create for children to ask questions related to the virus.
