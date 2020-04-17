[LISTEN] Massive jobs ads removed in last six weeks

Online job aggregator Adzuna is reporting that a quarter of online job advertisements have been cancelled in the last six weeks.

The report says there has been an increased in the recruitment of social workers and scientists.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Adzuna South Africa country manager Jesse Green about the report.

The number of jobs advertised has decreased, there is less of a chance to obtain a job now unless you have certain skills. Jesse Green, Country manager - Adzuna South Africa

According to the data we have, there is a drop in domestic help and cleaning jobs, property jobs, hospitality and retail jobs. Jesse Green, Country manager - Adzuna South Africa

Green says there has also been a decline in legal and accounting jobs.

