[LISTEN] City of Joburg hopeful there will be no need for mass burials

The City of Joburg says it is hopeful that it will not have to use the large number of burial sites available as a result of causalities that may occur due to COVID-19.

The city has made an assessment of the capacity at its burial sites.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph City of Joburg mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the city runs four cemeteries which will allow it to accommodate over 1.4 million graves within those facilities.

From where we standing and looking at how the country, province and the city, the efforts that we are putting into managing and containing the spread of the virus, we are really hopeful and it is our deepest prayer that we do not get to a situation where we would even need to use a percentage of those particular burial sites..... Mlimandlela Ndamase, City of Joburg mayoral spokesperson

