Eight out of ten households' income already hard-hit by lockdown - survey
As the lockdown extension bites deep into South Africans' ability to keep earning a living, consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion has released a survey on how consumers are coping.
TransUnion AfricaLee Naik CEO Lee Naik says it is devastating that out of the 2,000 respondents, almost eight in ten (79%) reported that their household income had been negatively affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.
We surveyed just over 2,000 people in all nine provinces across all income groups, all adults, so it's a good representation that says: Right now the people across South Africa are highly impacted.Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa
TransUnion unveiled new research from its Consumer Financial Hardship study, assessing the pandemic’s effect on consumer finances, as well as the potential negative impact on their #credit. Read now: https://t.co/n0LZ6WlOm9 #CreditTrends pic.twitter.com/ZY5C4hKYsT— TransUnion South Africa (@TransUnionSA) April 17, 2020
This dire situation is expected to get even worse in the coming weeks, Naik says.
We expect this to grow as much as 90% in the next six weeks.Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa
Almost all the households we spoke to said that they had money to keep them going for the next two to three weeks, as far as six weeks, and in general we found that households would be short about R7,000 to pay their bills in six weeks' time.Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa
Giving more information on age groups, Naik says it's the millenials (born 1980 - 1994) and Generation X (born 1965 - 1979) who are most concerned, primarily because while preceding generations may have taken on debt, they do now have cars and their own homes.
... whereas the younger generations are highly likely still living with their parents and only starting to take on credit and given that a large part of TransUnion is a credit bureau, prior to Covid-19 we're already highly indebted as a society and this pressure is now starting to push us over that very fine line that kept us safe. Now the lack of income coming through is starting to affect those millenials the most, from our data.Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa
The wholesale loss of jobs is also of grave concern, he says.
Almost a week post the start of the lockdown, one out of ten people that we surveyed had already lost their job and we saw the biggest impact coming out of the Western Cape at 12%, followed by the North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa
From TransUnion's work with businesses large and small, he adds, they're able to predict that as many as 1-million jobs will be lost over the course of 2020.
That may sound like a big number but it's important to know that it's actually much worse than that - at the end of 2019, the reported unemployment rate was 29.1% with around 6.7-million people unemployed. So this entire situation of unemployment will constitute a burden over the next few weeks and months.Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa
Just yesterday Sassa (the South African Social Security Agency) announced that they're receiving 9,000 calls per hour for food parcels primarily because these individuals have no income coming in and there's no relief they can get access to.Lee Naik, CEO - TransUnion Africa
Naik also discusses particular categories of respondents like those who can access savings to help pay their bills and those able to borrow money from family members.
What's also worrying he says, is that only two out of five people surveyed had reached out to lenders to discuss payment holidays or revised payment plans.
Listen to the complete discussion in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eight out of ten households' income already hard-hit by lockdown - survey
